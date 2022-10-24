Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $86.62 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Safe coin can now be bought for $4.16 or 0.00021439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $86.62 million and approximately $137,592.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00137388 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00259910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00061756 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.10410982 USD and is down -9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $125,813.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

