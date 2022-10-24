Saga (LON:SAGA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.10

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.10 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 72.90 ($0.88), with a volume of 471707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.25 ($0.90).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.05. The company has a market capitalization of £102.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider Gemma Godfrey purchased 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.40 ($12,023.20). In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 212,249 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £199,514.06 ($241,075.47).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

