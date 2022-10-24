Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €115.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €115.00 ($117.35) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Symrise Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SY1 traded down €1.54 ($1.57) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €98.40 ($100.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,497 shares. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The company’s 50 day moving average is €103.38 and its 200 day moving average is €105.19.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

