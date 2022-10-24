SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

SBFG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

