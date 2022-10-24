Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Schlumberger Stock Up 10.3 %

NYSE SLB traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. 35,351,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,271,378. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.