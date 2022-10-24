Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 173815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

