Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.80, with a volume of 173815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.
The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
