Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

SCHN stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

