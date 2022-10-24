Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Up to $33.63

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $38.42. Scholastic shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2,749 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com started coverage on Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the first quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scholastic by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.