Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after buying an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after buying an additional 390,087 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 467,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,136,000 after buying an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 466,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 394,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,372. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94.

