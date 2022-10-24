Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 68,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,229. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

