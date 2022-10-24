Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82.

