Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.84. 27,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,723. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82.

