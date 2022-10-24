Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,155 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.69.

Lear Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $126.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

