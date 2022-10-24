Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 26,607 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

