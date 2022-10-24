Sciencast Management LP Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,503 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Crown by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,181,000 after buying an additional 235,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

