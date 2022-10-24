Sciencast Management LP Invests $671,000 in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Lyft by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.
Lyft Trading Up 0.1 %
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
Featured Stories
