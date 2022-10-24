Sciencast Management LP Invests $865,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 112.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.7% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OXY opened at $70.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.