Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 34.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $115,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 457.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

