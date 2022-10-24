Sciencast Management LP Takes $598,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 31.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 44.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 51.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.48. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $143.76 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

