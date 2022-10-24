Sciencast Management LP Takes $823,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Teradyne by 700.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER stock opened at $76.14 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

