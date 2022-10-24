Scotiabank Lowers Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATRWF opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

