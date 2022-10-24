Scotiabank Trims TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Target Price to C$17.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RNW. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of RNW opened at C$13.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$12.26 and a 1 year high of C$19.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.93.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.