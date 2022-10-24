Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0057

Secret (SIE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Secret has a total market cap of $17.10 million and $1,778.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00136873 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00258007 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00060781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021981 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00574083 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,162.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

