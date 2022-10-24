Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
