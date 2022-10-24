Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.