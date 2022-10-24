Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $142.53 on Monday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.43.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

