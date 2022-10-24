Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
