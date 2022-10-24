Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.99

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNRH. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.