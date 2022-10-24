Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on ST. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.29. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,466,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after acquiring an additional 765,801 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.