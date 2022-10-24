Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NYSE SXT traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 270,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,058. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXT shares. Sidoti raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

