Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FOUR traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,193. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.63 and a beta of 1.53. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after purchasing an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 47.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 636,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 203,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

