Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.40

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Showa Denko K.K. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Showa Denko K.K. Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
About Showa Denko K.K.
Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Showa Denko K.K. (SHWDY)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Showa Denko K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Showa Denko K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.