Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0032

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $167.92 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,330.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00272114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117554 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00561589 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00242419 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,306,372,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

