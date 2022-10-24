Siacoin Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $168.48 million and $5.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,392.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00275403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00118147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00738425 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.29 or 0.00563583 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00242412 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,302,892,992 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

