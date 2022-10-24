Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.4% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after acquiring an additional 960,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $98.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

