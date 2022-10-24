Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

