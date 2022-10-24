Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $211.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

