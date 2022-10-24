Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $160.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.29.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.