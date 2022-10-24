Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Silex Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY opened at 9.41 on Thursday. Silex Systems has a 52-week low of 4.08 and a 52-week high of 14.45.
Silex Systems Company Profile
