Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Silex Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY opened at 9.41 on Thursday. Silex Systems has a 52-week low of 4.08 and a 52-week high of 14.45.

Get Silex Systems alerts:

Silex Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.