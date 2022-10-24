Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 70000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silverton Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

About Silverton Metals

Silverton Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado property that consists of seven mining concessions, covering an area of approximately 3,746 hectares located in the state of Sonora; La Frazada property that comprises one mining concession totaling 299 hectares situated in the state of Nayarit; and Pluton which includes 3 contiguous mining concessions that cover an area of 6,534 hectares located in northern Durango.

