Simplex Trading LLC Sells 40,075 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,075 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.1% of Simplex Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 687,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after acquiring an additional 482,585 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 129,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 123,333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $93.45. 1,757,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,458,482. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $155.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average of $113.08.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

