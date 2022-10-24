SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.70. 407,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,328. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $97.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

