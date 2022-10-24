SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 124 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,237,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $88.88. 28,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.