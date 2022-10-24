SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 619 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.9% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.29. The stock had a trading volume of 78,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

