SJA Financial Advisory LLC Sells 676 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.86. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

