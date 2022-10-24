SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWYUF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

