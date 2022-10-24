SmartFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004988 BTC on major exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $17,447.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

