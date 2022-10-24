SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $30,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 120,303 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,157,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,079,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,614. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42.

