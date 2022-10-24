SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.0% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $153.68. 209,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $166.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

