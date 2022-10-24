SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 5.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $27,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,705 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 102,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,365. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

