SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 634,518 shares.The stock last traded at $118.00 and had previously closed at $116.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

