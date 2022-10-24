Spirit Airlines (SAVE) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Spirit Airlines to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ competitors have a beta of 2.13, meaning that their average share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -7.53% -17.25% -4.07% Spirit Airlines Competitors -7.89% -56.90% -4.17%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 549 1940 3103 173 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 49.69%. Given Spirit Airlines’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion -$472.57 million -6.89 Spirit Airlines Competitors $7.55 billion -$922.86 million 19.07

Spirit Airlines’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spirit Airlines beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

